Youngkin's school warnings intensify GOP's suburban push

Steve Helber/AP
In this Oct. 11, 2021, file photo Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin greets supporters during a meet and greet at a sports bar in Chesapeake, Va. Youngkin faces former Governor Terry McAuliffe in the November election.
Glenn Youngkin
Posted at 9:42 AM, Oct 25, 2021
ASHLAND, Va. (AP) — Republican Glenn Youngkin is highlighting cases of alleged sex crime in schools to help repair the GOP's standing in the Virginia suburbs, where educated moms and dads have turned against Donald Trump’s Republican Party.

Youngkin’s suburban strategy emphasizes an approachable image and "kitchen table” issues like taxes, public safety and education, while largely avoiding Trump.

He’s also tried to link his education platform to the frustrations of activist groups already animated by school pandemic restrictions, transgender policies, and classroom curricula they see as too liberal and un-American.

