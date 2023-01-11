Gov. Youngkin delivers 2023 State of the Commonwealth

RICHMOND, Va. -- Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) deliver the annual State of the Commonwealth on Wednesday afternoon at the Virginia Capitol.

Youngkin said Virginia was in a better place than it was a year ago, but still had work to do.

He said the Commonwealth still faced rising costs and competition from other states. He called on state lawmakers to support his initiatives and budget amendments that include one billion dollars in tax cuts.

He also called on them to address COVID-19 learning loss, increase pay for teachers and law enforcement, and pass a 15-week abortion ban.

"I’m here today to remind us all that the people sent me here, and you here too, to deliver on a vision to lower costs, empower parents and restore excellence in schools, jumpstart the economy, make our communities safe again, make government work for the people, and to clear a path to opportunity and prosperity," he said to state lawmakers during his address. "I’m here this afternoon to urge us to accelerate our efforts – to get more done and get it done faster - and make Virginia even stronger. So we can compete to win economically, attract the best jobs, and unlock the dreams and rich talents of all our people."

Fulfilling the governor's agenda got tougher this week as Democrat Aaron Rouse defeated Republican Kevin Adams in the special election for state Senate District 7 seat.

Governor Youngkin said while he was disappointed by the seat flip, it would not change his agenda.

In a response video, recorded before the governor's addresses, state Democrats discussed their "Vision for Virginia" which included addressing affordable housing and climate change.

They added they would be running defense against Youngkin and Republicans' attempts to undo legislation Democrats passed a few years ago like on voting access and gun control.

They added Youngkin was only focused on running for president and criticized his corporate tax cuts and plans to restrict abortion.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.