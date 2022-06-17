Youngkin budget changes focus of 1-day legislative session

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed changes to the Virginia budget were being reviewed by lawmakers Friday in a one-day session.

Legislators sent the Republican governor a compromise spending plan on June 1, and he has returned it to them asking for several dozen amendments, many of which were likely to face opposition in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

“The General Assembly spent months carefully crafting a biennial budget that serves Virginians and enjoys support from both parties," Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw tweeted Friday morning. "11th-hour attempts to rewind legislative action serve no one.”

House Appropriations Committee Chairman, Del. Barry Knight, R-Chesapeake, standing at left, explains budget amendments during the special session of the 2022 Virginia General Assembly, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

One of the first amendments taken up in the GOP-controlled House also faced opposition there.

House Republicans made a motion to shelve a proposal to create a new felony penalty for certain actions during demonstrations aimed at judges or other officers of a court. Youngkin put forward the proposed change following protests outside the northern Virginia homes of some U.S. Supreme Court justices in recent weeks.

The chamber also shelved a companion amendment that would have provided the Department of Corrections funding for the potential increase in prison bed space associated with creating a new felony.

Friday's meeting came as the governor and General Assembly inch toward a June 30 deadline to pass the two-year spending plan that would take effect July 1.

House majority leader Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, left, talks with Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, during the start of a special session of the 2022 Virginia General Assembly to consider budget amendments, Friday June 17, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

With his amendments, Youngkin is making yet another push for a gas-tax holiday, something he's been calling for since his campaign last year. He's also seeking to limit the use of earned-sentence credits that allow inmates to reduce their time behind bars.

Youngkin wants to expand the type of institutes of higher education that can partner with K-12 systems on so-called lab schools, an initiative his administration says will help foster innovation in education. And he's seeking to add language to the budget that would further limit when public funds can be used for abortion services.

Lawmakers were also expected to vote Friday on two nominees to fill vacancies on the Supreme Court of Virginia, House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore said. The two chambers have been at an impasse over the positions for months.