Youngkin announces transportation secretary nominee

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin announced Friday he has selected a retired Norfolk businessman and member of the state's transportation board to serve as the next secretary of transportation. With the announcement of Sheppard “Shep” Miller III's nomination, Youngkin is drawing closer to fully building out his cabinet, members of which are subject to legislative approval.

“Shep will be an invaluable leader as Secretary of Transportation as we fulfill our promises to all Virginians to invest in roads, highways, and transportation infrastructure in every corner of the Commonwealth, so we can jumpstart job growth and keep Virginians moving,” Youngkin said in a statement.

Miller is a native and lifelong resident of Norfolk, according to a transition news release. He was chairman of KITCO Fiber Optics and retired upon his sale of the defense-contracting firm in 2017. He has served on both the Commonwealth Transportation Board and the Virginia House Ethics Advisory Council.

Youngkin will be sworn in Jan. 15.