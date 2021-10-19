Watch
Will abortion law energize Virginia voters?

Steve Helber/AP
In this Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, photo Han Jones of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia , left, talks with Democratic voter, Danielle Clark while canvassing the area to encourage voters to vote in Richmond, Va.
Posted at 1:53 PM, Oct 19, 2021
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe has tried to use GOP threats to abortion rights to energize the Democratic base ahead of Virginia's Nov. 2 governor's election.

He argues that a Texas law banning most abortions and a Supreme Court that could overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision means the issue may matter more now than at any other point in 50 years.

But McAuliffe is locked in a battle with Republican Glenn Youngkin.

If abortion fails to invigorate voters in Virginia, which President Joe Biden won easily last year, that doesn’t bode well for Democrats hoping the issue can help preserve their narrow control of Congress during next year's midterm elections.

