Glenn Youngkin, Virginia's new GOP governor, pledges to restore trust

Glenn Youngkin, a former private equity executive and political newcomer, has been sworn in as Virginia's 74th governor. https://www.wtvr.com/news/virginia-politics/photos-the-inauguration-of-glenn-youngkin
Virginia Governor Inauguration
Posted at 12:44 PM, Jan 15, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's new Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin, is pledging to restore trust in government and to restore power to the people in his inaugural address.

A weekend of pomp and circumstance is underway in Richmond as Virginia’s newly elected Republican leaders are set to take office.

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares and Lieutenant Gov.-elect Winsome Earle-Sears will be sworn in Saturday afternoon during an outdoor ceremony in front of the historic state Capitol.

The moment will open a new chapter of governance in a state where Democrats spent the past two years in full control.

