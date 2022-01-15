PHOTOS: The inauguration of Glenn Youngkin

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Gov. elect Glenn Youngkin waves to the crowd before his inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP Photo/Julio Cortez



Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks during an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, with wife Suzanne Youngkin takes the oath of office during an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, with wife Suzanne Youngkin views the crowd after his oath of office during an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Gov. elect Glenn Youngkin with wife Suzanne Youngkin wave to the crowd before his inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP Photo/Julio Cortez



Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears takes the oath of office during an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Virginia Attorney General takes the oath of office during an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks during an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, with wife Suzanne Youngkin takes the oath of office during an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, left, speaks with Virginia first lady Suzanne Youngkin during an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam heads to his seat before an inauguration ceremony for Gov. elect Glenn Youngkin, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP Photo/Julio Cortez



Former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Paul Ryan speaks with people ahead of an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin will be sworn in today. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP Photo/Julio Cortez



Miss Virginia Tatum Sheppard stands in a crowd ahead of the inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond. Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin will be sworn in today. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP Photo/Julio Cortez



People pose in front of the Virginia Great Seal ahead of the inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond. Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin will be sworn in today. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP Photo/Julio Cortez



Former Virginia Gov. Douglas Wilder listens to speeches during an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Gov. Glenn Youngkin was sworn in today. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Former Virginia Gov. Douglas Wilder waves during an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Gov. Glenn Youngkin was sworn in today. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP Photo/Julio Cortez

People pray before the inauguration ceremony of Gov. elect Glenn Youngkin, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP Photo/Julio Cortez

People arrive to the gallery ahead of the inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond. Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin will be sworn in today. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP Photo/Julio Cortez



Gov. elect Glenn Youngkin with wife Suzanne Youngkin arrive before his inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Prev 1 / Ad Next