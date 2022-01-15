Watch
PHOTOS: The inauguration of Glenn Youngkin

Virginia’s newly elected Republican leaders, Governor Glenn Youngkin, Attorney General Jason Miyares and Lieutenant Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, were sworn in Saturday afternoon during an outdoor ceremony in front of the historic state Capitol.

Gov. elect Glenn Youngkin waves to the crowd before his inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)Photo by: AP Photo/Julio Cortez
Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks during an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)Photo by: AP Photo/Julio Cortez
Gov. Glenn Youngkin, with wife Suzanne Youngkin takes the oath of office during an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)Photo by: AP Photo/Julio Cortez
Gov. Glenn Youngkin, with wife Suzanne Youngkin views the crowd after his oath of office during an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)Photo by: AP Photo/Julio Cortez
Gov. elect Glenn Youngkin with wife Suzanne Youngkin wave to the crowd before his inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)Photo by: AP Photo/Julio Cortez
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears takes the oath of office during an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)Photo by: AP Photo/Julio Cortez
Virginia Attorney General takes the oath of office during an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)Photo by: AP Photo/Julio Cortez
Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks during an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)Photo by: AP Photo/Julio Cortez
Gov. Glenn Youngkin, with wife Suzanne Youngkin takes the oath of office during an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)Photo by: AP Photo/Julio Cortez
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, left, speaks with Virginia first lady Suzanne Youngkin during an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)Photo by: AP Photo/Julio Cortez
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam heads to his seat before an inauguration ceremony for Gov. elect Glenn Youngkin, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)Photo by: AP Photo/Julio Cortez
Former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Paul Ryan speaks with people ahead of an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin will be sworn in today. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)Photo by: AP Photo/Julio Cortez
Miss Virginia Tatum Sheppard stands in a crowd ahead of the inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond. Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin will be sworn in today. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)Photo by: AP Photo/Julio Cortez
People pose in front of the Virginia Great Seal ahead of the inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond. Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin will be sworn in today. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)Photo by: AP Photo/Julio Cortez
Former Virginia Gov. Douglas Wilder listens to speeches during an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Gov. Glenn Youngkin was sworn in today. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)Photo by: AP Photo/Julio Cortez
Former Virginia Gov. Douglas Wilder waves during an inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Gov. Glenn Youngkin was sworn in today. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)Photo by: AP Photo/Julio Cortez
People pray before the inauguration ceremony of Gov. elect Glenn Youngkin, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)Photo by: AP Photo/Julio Cortez
People arrive to the gallery ahead of the inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond. Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin will be sworn in today. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)Photo by: AP Photo/Julio Cortez
Gov. elect Glenn Youngkin with wife Suzanne Youngkin arrive before his inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)Photo by: AP Photo/Julio Cortez

