Watch
NewsVirginia Politics

Actions

Virginia GOP gubernatorial candidates have first debate

items.[0].image.alt
Steve Helber/AP
The Governor's mansion, the nation's oldest continuously occupied governor's residence, is shown in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Executive Mansion Richmond, Virginia File Generic
Posted at 10:18 PM, Apr 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-25 22:18:08-04

Four out of the seven Republicans running for governor in Virginia met Sunday in their first debate.

The candidates covered topics ranging from education to law enforcement to the economy.

Each promised to turn back liberal Democratic policies and end a GOP losing streak.

The event was sponsored by the Virginia Faith and Freedom Coalition and The Family Foundation of Virginia less than two weeks before the state party’s nominating convention on May 8.

The candidates who participated were: Kirk Cox, a member of the House of Delegates and former House speaker; Glenn Youngkin, the former co-chief executive of The Carlyle Group; Peter Doran, a former think tank executive; and Sergio de la Peña, a retired Army colonel.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Coronavirus-Complete-Coverage-480X360.jpg

COVID-19 in Virginia: Latest stats and updates