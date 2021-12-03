Watch
NewsVirginia Politics

Actions

Virginia GOP completes sweep of elections with House win

items.[0].image.alt
WTVR
General Assembly
General Assembly passes ethics bill
Posted at 1:33 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 13:33:44-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A three-judge panel overseeing a recount in a close Virginia Beach state House race has upheld the Republican candidate’s victory.

The decision on Friday reaffirms the GOP’s takeover of the chamber.

The certified results from the Nov. 2 election showed Republicans leading in 52 districts out of 100.

After Democrats requested recounts in two races, that left open the remote possibility of a 50-50 split.

The second recount is still expected to proceed next week. But Democrats no longer have a shot at undoing the GOP’s majority after the judges certified that Republican Karen Greenhalgh had won the 85th House District.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.