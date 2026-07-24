Virginia added to early Democratic presidential primary states for 2028

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia will play a prominent role in choosing the Democratic presidential nominee in 2028 after the Democratic National Committee added the commonwealth to its list of early voting states.

The DNC's decision gives Virginia a significantly more influential position in the presidential primary process. States that vote early in the primary calendar attract more candidate attention, campaign spending, and resources than those that vote later.

Virginia had previously been part of the group of states voting on "Super Tuesday" in mid-March. States voting after the first six in the primary calendar typically draw much less attention from candidates and campaigns.

The early primaries begin in early February and have a significant impact on the outcome of the months-long selection process, which is why states lobbied the committee for earlier spots on the calendar.

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who also previously served as DNC chair, was part of Virginia's lobbying effort.

"The mother of presidents deserves a prominent role."

McAuliffe said he was proud that Virginia was recognized for its diverse population.

Nevada is slated to be the first state to vote on Feb. 1, 2028. Virginia will vote Feb. 29.

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