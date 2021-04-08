Watch
NewsVirginia Politics

Actions

Virginia becomes first Southern state to legalize marijuana

items.[0].videoTitle
Virginia lawmakers OK changes to bill to legalize simple possession of marijuana in July
What happens next in effort to decriminalize marijuana?
Posted at 9:54 AM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 09:54:47-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia has become the first Southern state to legalize marijuana after lawmakers voted Wednesday to approve Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed changes to a bill to allow adults in Virginia to possess and cultivate small amounts starting in July.

Northam sent the bill back to lawmakers substantially changed from the version they sent him in February.

The amendments lawmakers agreed to Wednesday would accelerate the timeline of legalization by about three years. It will be years before legal retail sales follow legalized possession.

The legislation lays out a complex process of creating a new state agency to oversee the marijuana marketplace, with sales beginning in 2024.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Coronavirus-Complete-Coverage-480X360.jpg

COVID-19 in Virginia: Latest stats and updates