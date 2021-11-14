Watch
NewsVirginia Politics

Actions

Gilbert nominated as speaker of Virginia House of Delegates

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Steve Helber
Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, gestures during debate on his bill that would redefine the triggerman rule, at the House session at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2010. The House gave preliminary approval to the legislation.<br/>
Todd Gilbert
Posted at 5:19 PM, Nov 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 17:19:27-05

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia House Republicans have unanimously elected their leadership team for the upcoming legislative session, nominating Del. Todd Gilbert to serve as House speaker.

The vote came nearly two weeks after Republicans flipped at least five seats in the House and appear poised to take control of the chamber.

Republicans now hold 50 seats in the 100-seat House.

Two races remain uncalled, but Republicans hold narrow leads in those districts.

Republican leaders have said they’re confident they have won those seats, which would give them a 52-48 majority over Democrats.

In both districts, Democrats are eligible for state-funded recounts, but have not said yet whether they will seek recounts.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.