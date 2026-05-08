Who are the Virginia Supreme Court justices behind the redistricting ruling?

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Supreme Court's 4-3 ruling striking down the redistricting referendum has drawn praise and criticism depending on where people stand.

In Virginia, the General Assembly elects supreme court justices, though governors can make temporary appointments. Votes are often unanimous, regardless of which party controls the chamber.

Of the four justices who voted to strike the referendum, three of them, Arthur Kelsey, Stephen McCullough and Teresa Chafin, were elected when Republicans controlled both chambers.

The fourth, Wesley Russell, was elected in 2022, when Republicans held the House and Democrats held the Senate.

The three dissenting justices tell a different story. Cleo Powell and Thomas Mann were elected when the General Assembly was split, with Republicans controlling the House and Democrats the Senate. Junius Fulton was elected earlier this year, when Democrats controlled both chambers.

Justices serve 12-year terms and are eligible for re-election. Kelsey's term expires in January. McCullough's ends in 2028. The remaining justices are seated through the 2030s.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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