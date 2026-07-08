Gov. Spanberger touts renter protections, housing funding in new Virginia budget

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger met with community leaders and housing officials at a roundtable discussion Tuesday to talk about new protections for renters included in the state's new budget.

The budget includes $60 million in funding for a new mixed-income housing pilot program and $12 million to help families stay in their homes when facing financial hardships.

Spanberger said eviction rates in the state are too high and expressed concern about the long-term impact evictions have on the next generation.

"I think the overall issue related to what it means as it relates to whether they may become involved with the criminal justice system or how do you train and further your education when you're in, in an unstable uh circumstance from a housing perspective," Spanberger said.

The budget also includes $14 million to expand homelessness services.

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