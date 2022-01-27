Slain Virginia journalist's dad announces bid for Congress

RICHMOND, Va. — The father of a Virginia journalist fatally shot during a live broadcast in 2015 is announcing his bid for Congress.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Andy Parker announced Thursday that he'll seek the Democratic nomination in Virginia’s newly-drawn 5th District and challenge Republican Rep. Bob Good.

Parker says he'll have a running mate: his daughter, Alison, a WDBJ-TV reporter killed by a former colleague during an interview at Smith Mountain Lake.

Parker has taken up other political battles, pushing for gun-control measures and fighting Facebook for allowing the video of her slaying to circulate.

Parker, who lives just outside the new district, notes that he’s 10 miles from the district and has lived there for 25 years.