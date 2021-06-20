Republicans host 'Take Back Virginia' rally in Chester

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia voters will elect a new governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general in less than five months on Election Day.

Both major parties were stumped in metro Richmond Saturday making their case to voters.

Virginia Republicans held a "Take Back Virginia" rally at Chester Village Green Saturday afternoon.

Local elected officials rallied behind the GOP ticket: Glenn Youngkin for governor, Winsome Sears for lieutenant governor and Jason Miyares for attorney general.

Virginia Republicans said voters in the suburbs will be key for them to win back power across the ballot.

"You know we have been told that Republicans don't belong in the suburbs. We are the suburbs,” Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield, told the crowd. “Not only do we belong here, but we've been door knocking every day.”

The balance of power in Virginia’s House of Delegates, which is currently controlled by Democrats, will also be decided by voters this November.

