Pence wades into school debate roiling Va governor's race

PURCELLVILLE, Va. -- Former Vice President Mike Pence has hailed activist parents in suburban Washington who are decrying school curriculums as un-American.

He declared Thursday that instruction about the effects of institutional racism has left children “being taught to be ashamed of their skin color.”

The fight over schools has become a flashpoint in Virginia's governor race. Polls show a dead heat in it between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.

Pence spoke at Patrick Henry College, a Northern Virginia Christian university in Loudoun County, which has become a hotbed for the issue.