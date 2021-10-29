Watch
Pence wades into school debate roiling Va governor's race

Patrick Semansky/AP
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks about educational freedom at Patrick Henry College in Purcellville, Va., Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 9:50 PM, Oct 28, 2021
PURCELLVILLE, Va. -- Former Vice President Mike Pence has hailed activist parents in suburban Washington who are decrying school curriculums as un-American.

He declared Thursday that instruction about the effects of institutional racism has left children “being taught to be ashamed of their skin color.”

The fight over schools has become a flashpoint in Virginia's governor race. Polls show a dead heat in it between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.

Pence spoke at Patrick Henry College, a Northern Virginia Christian university in Loudoun County, which has become a hotbed for the issue.

