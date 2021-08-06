Watch
Northam urges lawmakers to leave COVID-19 budget plan alone

Steve Helber/AP
In this June 4, 2020 file photo Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks during a news conference in Richmond, Va. Northam announced Tuesday, June 16, 2020 that he's making Juneteenth _ a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. _ an official holiday in a state that was once home to the capital of the Confederacy. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, file)
Ralph Northam
Posted at 2:11 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 14:12:50-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has asked state lawmakers to leave intact a Democratic-crafted spending plan for $4.3 billion in federal coronavirus relief money.

State Finance Secretary Joe Flores sent an email late Thursday to members of a conference committee assigned to work on a compromise bill.

He said Northam wants a budget bill with no amendments.

Flores said the governor is seeking a “quick resolution to the few outstanding items to ensure these resources are put to work for Virginians as soon as possible.”

The Senate approved a handful of amendments, including the expansion of a $5,000 bonus for state police to include sheriffs deputies and jail officers.

