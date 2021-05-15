Watch
Northam, state officials making trade mission to Europe

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam pauses while speaking at a news conference to announce the expansion of commuter rail in Virginia at the Amtrak and Virginia Railway Express (VRE) Alexandria Station, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Ralph Northam
Posted at 2:15 PM, May 15, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is departing on an international trade and marketing mission to Europe this weekend.

His office announced Friday that Northam and a delegation that includes Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball will visit Germany, Greece and Switzerland.

They are scheduled to depart Saturday and return Friday.

Northam’s office said the delegation would participate in 15 meetings, including with leaders of international companies, over the course of the trip.

The Democratic governor said in a statement that as Virginia emerges from the pandemic, it's time to focus on recruiting new investment.

