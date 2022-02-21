Watch
New CNU poll shows mixed approval for Gov. Youngkin

Posted at 12:18 PM, Feb 21, 2022
A poll done by Christopher Newport University is shedding new light on Governor Glenn Youngkin's approval rate.

The CNU poll found that Youngkin’s job approval is mixed, with 41% saying they approve of the job the governor is doing and 43% indicating disapproval; 16% say they don’t know.

Virginians were also asked about other issues and data showed voters support teaching how racism continues to impact American society (63% to 33%) and oppose a ban on the teaching of Critical Race Theory in public schools (57% to 35%).

On masks in schools, voters said health data should be used to determine mask requirements (56%) versus leaving the decision to parents (41%).

CNU said the poll was based on 701 interviews of registered Virginia voters and it was conducted Jan. 26 – Feb. 15, after his first few weeks in office.

Click here to view the full poll results

