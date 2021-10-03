McAuliffe, Youngkin stump for votes; Election Day is month away

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia’s gubernatorial candidates continue to stump for votes as Election Day, Nov. 2, is now less than a month away.

Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe along with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff were in Richmond Saturday to meet with democrats about to head out to campaign in local neighborhoods.

The pair encouraged voters to cast their ballots early, in-person or by mail, instead of waiting until Election Day.

GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin visited a community housing development on Richmond’s Southside Friday to share his "Day One Game Plan." If elected, he pledged to cut taxes and get housing resources to those who need them.

“And one of the things we talked about this morning, were the comprehensive services that Southside provides to help people not only get ready for home ownership, but also to have opportunities for better jobs," Youngkin said. "And so workforce training’s hugely important."

Campaign officials announced Saturday that Youngkin received the endorsement of the Hampton Roads Black Caucus. It is the first time the group has endorsed a Republican for governor, according to officials.

