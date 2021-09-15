Watch
Watch the Virginia gubernatorial debate between Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin

AP Photo/Cliff Owen
Virginia gubernatorial candidates, Democrat Terry McAuliffe left, and Republican Glenn Youngkin, pose for a photo, during the Virginia FREE leadership luncheon, in McLean, Va., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
Posted at 9:06 AM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 09:06:09-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The first gubernatorial debate between Democrat candidate Terry McAuliffe and Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin is scheduled for Thursday, September 16, at the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, Virginia.

CBS 6 anchor Candace Burns is part of the panel that will pose questions to the candidates. USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page will moderate the debate.

The debate will broadcast on CBS 6 and streamed on WTVR.com and the CBS 6 app starting at 7 p.m.

Election Day is on November 2.

Early, in-person voting in Virginia is available beginning September 17 thru October 30.

The deadline to request a mail-in absentee ballot is October 22.

