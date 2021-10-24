McAuliffe, Youngkin rally voters as Election Day nears

RICHMOND, Va. -- With Election Day less than two weeks away, Virginia gubernatorial candidates Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin worked to rally their supporters around Central Virginia Saturday.

Former President Barack Obama headlined an outdoor rally at Virginia Commonwealth University for McAuliffe.

Obama, who spoke for roughly 30 minutes, urged those listening not to become complacent and to get themselves and others out to the polls.

"When you get somebody like Terry, who's responsible and serious, he's worth fighting for," Obama said. "So you got to go out there."

AP Photo/Steve Helber

Former President Barack Obama, center, smiles at the crowd along with Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, second from right, his wife, Dorothy McAulffe, right, attorney general candidate Mark Herring, left, and lieutenant governor candidate Hala Ayala, second from left, during a rally in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. McAuliffe will face Republican Glenn Youngkin in the November election. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RELATED: McAuliffe's backslapping political brand put to test in 2021

McAuliffe touted his plans for education, jobs and healthcare, but also warned that Democratic progress over the last two years in Virginia is at stake.

"That's what this is about," McAuliffe said. "It's about leading us out of this pandemic, keeping our economy strong, protecting voter rights, protecting abortion rights and so much more."

AP Photo/Steve Helber

Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin speaks during a rally in Glen Allen, Va., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Youngkin will face Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the November election. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RELATED: Blank slate to best hope: Can Youngkin rescue the Va. GOP?

Youngkin made several stops around the area, including Hanover County, as he kicked off a ten-day bus tour to finish out the campaign.

"There's a real sense that change is coming, but by the way, there's a real, real understanding that change is needed because where we have been over the last eight years has been a real rough spot," Youngkin said.

Youngkin's speech focused on parents input in education, public safety and tax cuts.

"We are in the home stretch," Youngkin said. "We are doing great in early voting. We need to continue to do great in early voting."

Steve Helber/AP The Governor's mansion, the nation's oldest continuously occupied governor's residence, is shown in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Dr. Bob Holsworth, a political analyst for WTVR CBS 6, said that this late in the campaign, only a few undecided voters remain.

Holsworth said he would not "necessarily label any of these candidates a favorite" as a recent poll showed McAuliffe and Youngkin neck-and-neck.

"There's a lot of uncertainty about this outcome, which in many ways is a good thing, because that should motivate anybody who's considering voting to actually get out and do so," Holsworth explained.

While the candidates attempted to rally their supporters, weekend in-person early voting began in the Commonwealth. That will happen again next Saturday, Oct. 30. That is the final day of early in-person voting before Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 2.