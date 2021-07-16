Watch
McAuliffe leads Youngkin in cash, campaign finance reports reveal

Steve Helber/AP
The Governor's mansion, the nation's oldest continuously occupied governor's residence, is shown in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 1:52 PM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 13:52:21-04

FALLS CHURCH, Va. -- Democrat Terry McAuliffe significantly outraised Republican Glenn Youngkin in the most recent campaign-finance reports,. McAuliffe also holds a significant lead in cash on hand.

Reports filed Thursday and Friday with the Department of Elections show McAuliffe raised $7.4 million in cash in the most recent reporting period.

Youngkin raised $3.5 million. McAuliffe reported $9.0 million cash on hand, compared to $2.6 million for Youngkin.

The reports also show Youngkin spent significantly more money than McAuliffe in the reporting period.

Youngkin spent $5.2 million, compared to $1.6 million for McAuliffe.

Youngkin is a political newcomer and has flooded the airwaves with ads to introduce himself to voters.

