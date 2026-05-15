New Virginia law gives over 1,000 people convicted of marijuana offenses a path to early release

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 1,000 Virginians serving time for marijuana offenses that are no longer crimes have a path home under a new law signed by Gov. Abigail Spanberger this week.

HB26, carried by Del. Rozia Henson (D-Prince William), establishes an automatic sentence modification hearing process for Virginians convicted of certain marijuana offenses before July 1, 2021, when it became legal for adults to use.

Spanberger initially proposed amending the legislation, but it was sent back to her without those changes. She has now signed the original bill into law.

Henson said he is grateful for the signing.

"Marijuana enforcement fell hardest on Black Virginians and communities of color for decades. This law begins to right that wrong; the Commonwealth still has work to do," Henson said.

The new law goes into effect on July 1.

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