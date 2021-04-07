Lawmakers reconvene to take up Northam's changes to bills

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia lawmakers will convene Wednesday for a one-day session to consider Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam's proposed changes to this year's legislation.

Lawmakers will be dealing with about three dozen measures, the top-line item being a marijuana legalization bill Northam wants to amend in several substantial ways, including accelerating the timeline.

The Democrat-controlled General Assembly won't have any veto overrides to consider this year. Northam took action on 552 bills from the 2021 session and didn't veto any, according to his office.

Among the other measures Northam is sending back with changes: the budget bill, a facial-recognition technology ban, and a bill intended to address a long-running controversy over the state parole board.

The Senate will meet at a science museum that's been its host during the pandemic to allow for greater social distancing. The House will conduct its work virtually, as it did during the regular session.

Both chambers convene at noon.