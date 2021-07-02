Watch
Judge dismisses group's effort to remove Black state senator

Steve Helber/AP
FILE - In this March 8, 2020 file photo, Senate President Pro Tempore, Sen. Louise Lucas speaks during a debate on the Senate floor at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. judge in Virginia swiftly rebuked a conservative group’s effort on Friday, July 2, 2021, to remove Lucas from office. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Posted at 2:49 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 14:49:02-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. -- A judge in Virginia has swiftly rebuked a conservative group’s effort to remove a Black state senator from office.

Louise Lucas is a Democrat who represents parts of southeastern Virginia. She is also the state Senate’s president pro tempore.

The petition of 4,600 signatures, which was filed by members of the Virginia Tea Party, targeted Lucas' role in a protest last year that ended with heavy damage to a Confederate monument in Portsmouth.

A Chesapeake Circuit Court judge ruled Friday that only the state Senate can expel one of its members.

Those who filed the petition claimed that Lucas tried to orchestrate a riot at the monument.

Others saw the petition as a political stunt against a powerful Black woman.

