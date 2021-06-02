Watch
In last debate, McAuliffe's opponents say he won't inspire

Steve Helber/AP
Democratic gubernatorial candidates, from left, Virginia State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas, and former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy during the last primary debate in Newport News, Va., Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 7:03 AM, Jun 02, 2021
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Terry McAuliffe's opponents in the Democratic nomination contest for Virginia governor sought to make the case during the final primary season debate that he won't energize voters in November.

Meanwhile the frontrunning former governor focused on his record and GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin.

The televised, hour-long debate at Christopher Newport University in Newport News on Tuesday night was the fourth and final one before next week's primary.

Republicans, who will be looking this fall to break a more than decade-long losing streak in statewide elections, picked their gubernatorial nominee at an unassembled convention in May.

