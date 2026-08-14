Virginia judge allows ban on hemp products with over 2 milligrams of THC

RICHMOND, Va. — A judge has rejected a motion to block a new Virginia law banning the sale of hemp products containing over two milligrams of THC.

The new law, which is written into the state budget, eliminates the “25:1 CBD-to-THC ratio” exception and makes it illegal to produce or sell hemp products containing more than two milligrams of total THC per package in Virginia. It will take effect at midnight on Saturday, August 15.

Seven Virginia hemp businesses had filed a lawsuit seeking a temporary restraining order (TRO) and preliminary injunction to block enforcement of the law, saying it will make many of their products illegal.

Watch: Hemp businesses sue Virginia over new law that could make most of their products illegal

Hemp businesses sue Virginia over new law that could make most of their products illegal

The judge denied both the TRO and the preliminary injunction, allowing the law to take effect as scheduled.

In a statement to CBS 6, the Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones said:

“We appreciate the court’s decision allowing the law closing the THC loophole to take effect as scheduled. The Commonwealth has consistently maintained that closing the loophole is a reasonable, evidence‑based public‑health measure that does not direct the seizure or destruction of inventory, but instead sets clear rules for selling high‑THC hemp products. We will continue to defend this law as the case proceeds and remain committed to protecting Virginians—especially children—from the risks posed by unregulated, intoxicating cannabis products in the retail hemp market.”

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