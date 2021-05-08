Watch
GOP delegates in Virginia to choose nominee for governor

Registered party delegates, approved by their local committees, will cast ballots at 39 locations throughout Virginia, and those votes will be hand-counted at the downtown Richmond Marriot starting Sunday.
Posted at 8:34 AM, May 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-08 08:44:37-04

ANNANDALE, Va. -- Tens of thousands of Virginians are casting ballots to choose GOP nominees for governor and other statewide offices this weekend.

The Republican Party is holding what it’s calling an “unassembled convention” Saturday to select nominees in this year’s race for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Republicans haven’t won a statewide race in Virginia since 2009.

Because of the pandemic, convention delegates are casting ballots at nearly 40 polling sites statewide.

None of the four top-tier candidates -- Pete Snyder, Amanda Chase, Kirk Cox and Glenn Youngkin -- have established themselves as a clear front-runner in the governor's race.

Democrats choose their gubernatorial nominee in a primary next month with ex-governor Terry McAuliffe the frontrunner among five Democrats.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
