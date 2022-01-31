Watch
Ex-Wheeler colleagues urge his approval to Youngkin cabinet

Steve Helber/AP
Former EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler, who has been nominated by Gov. Youngkin to be the Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources, testifies before the Senate Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources at the Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Richmond, Va.
Andrew Wheeler
Posted at 1:29 PM, Jan 31, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A group of about 130 former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency employees and others who have worked directly with Andrew Wheeler wrote to the Virginia Senate over the weekend to urge lawmakers to approve the former EPA administrator’s nomination to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Cabinet.

The letter marks the latest instance of activism around Wheeler’s unusually controversial appointment as secretary of natural and historic resources.

A committee could take up the appointment as soon as Tuesday. Wheeler is a former coal lobbyist who led the EPA during the Trump administration.

