Dozens of higher education leaders support Youngkin’s ‘lab school’ plan

Anna Bryson/ Henrico Citizen
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is embraced by Abigail Ramirez, a student at Grove Christian School in Henrico. She is the daughter of Tina Ramirez, who is seeking election in the new 12th state Senate District. <br/>
Posted at 10:38 AM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 10:38:39-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin gathered the leaders of more than two dozen higher education institutions in Virginia, including the presidents of all five historically Black colleges and universities in the commonwealth, to tout proposed legislation on Thursday that would expand the college partnership “lab school” concept. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

