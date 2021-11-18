Watch
Amanda Chase joins wide Virginia GOP field challenging Abigail Spanberger

Steve Helber/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 file photo. Virginia State Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, front, works on a laptop computer before a Senate special session in Richmond.
Amanda Chase
Posted at 1:02 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 13:02:59-05

RICHMOND, Va. — A firebrand Republican has joined the crowded GOP field hoping to unseat Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia next year.

State Sen. Amanda Chase announced her bid Wednesday.

She is an ardent supporter of gun rights who promotes herself as “Trump in heels" and has a long history of clashing with her own party.

Spanberger is a moderate former CIA officer who flipped the 7th District seat blue in 2018.

The crowd of Republicans seeking to challenge Spanberger in the central Virginia district has grown to more than a half dozen.

