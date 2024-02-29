Viral Virginia State Police 'slow roll' was for an emergency, VSP confirms

RICHMOND, Va. — A viral video of a Virginia State Police trooper repeatedly swerving across several lanes on I-95 near Richmond was due to an emergency ahead, VSP confirmed Wednesday.

The video, shared with permission from Zaquelle Brown, shows the vehicle oscillating across the lanes near the Interstate 64 exit for Norfolk and Virginia Beach off Interstate 95.

In an email Wednesday, VSP Sgt. Jessica B. Shehan said officers perform this "slow roll" activity when there is an emergency ahead and they want to divert traffic.

They could not confirm the circumstances of this particular incident, but noted it may have been when the Virginia Department of Transportation was conducting "emergency pothole repairs".

If you see a police vehicle moving this way, VSP offers the following tips: slow down, remain patient, and follow any directions.