LIVE BLOG: GM provides update on UAW negotiations: 'We have met our commitment'

The United Auto Workers union is on strike against Detroit's Big Three automakers: Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

The union went on strike at midnight on Sept. 15 as the union failed to reach a tentative agreement. Since then, tens of thousands of workers across the country have gone on strike.

Below are live updates from the strike as we get them. Editor's Note: These updates only go through Monday, Oct. 9. For past updates, visit our previous blog by clicking here

October 18, 2023

Gerald Johnson, the executive VP of global manufacturing and sustainability, provided an update on UAW contract negotiations Thursday.

In the video, he detailed the offer to the UAW, including 20% wage increase, restoration of the cost-of-living adjustment, retirement benefits and more.

"We believe we have met our commitment to provide historic wages and benefits, and have also addressed the future of EV battery manufacturing," Johnson said in the update.

He also said that the company needs its profits to invest in the future, and said over the past 10 years, GM has invested more money in the business than it has earned.

"If we don’t have profits to invest in our plants and our people, we will face declining market share, an inability to fund the EV transition, and an inability to compete with growing competitors right here in America," he said.

October 18, 2023

10:05 p.m. EDT

Ford announced on Wednesday that an additional 150 employees at the Sterling Axle Plant were laid off. The company said those workers were asked to not report to work on Wednesday due to impacts from plants targeted to strike in Chicago and Kentucky.

Ford says a total of 418 employees are laid off from the Sterling Axle Plant, with thousands laid off company-wide.

October 17, 2023

1:20 p.m. EDT

Stellantis announced on Tuesday that it is canceling its planned display and presentations for CES in Las Vegas in January 2024 amid the ongoing negotiations with the UAW.

In a statement, Stellantis said the move was part of a contingency plan they put in place at the start of the strike.

The automaker said that they are "executing comprehensive countermeasures to mitigate financial impacts and preserve capital, and will continue to demonstrate its transformation into a mobility tech company through other means."

October 16, 2023

1:46 p.m. EDT

The UAW has released the following statement from President Shawn Fain in response to Ford's speech:

Bill Ford knows exactly how to settle this strike. Instead of threatening to close the Rouge, he should call up Jim Farley, tell him to stop playing games and get a deal done, or we’ll close the Rouge for him. It's not the UAW and Ford against foreign automakers. It's autoworkers everywhere against corporate greed. If Ford wants to be the all-American auto company, they can pay all-American wages and benefits. Workers at Tesla, Toyota, Honda, and others are not the enemy—they're the UAW members of the future.



10:25 a.m. EDT

Bill Ford spoke Monday morning on his vision for the future of American manufacturing.

He called on Ford and the UAW to come together — and that these negotiations should not be "Ford versus the UAW."

"Let’s come together, reach an agreement, so that we can take the fight to the real competition," said Bill Ford.

Watch his remarks in the video player below:

Bill Ford discusses 'future of American manufacturing'

8:30 a.m. EDT

Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford will speak on Monday at 10 a.m. on what the automaker said is the "future of American manufacturing."

It comes as the UAW strike enters its fifth week, and days after Ford was targeted by the UAW for its latest strike at the Kentucky Truck Plant.

October 13, 2023

7:50 p.m. EDT

Ford announced that it will be laying off about 550 more employees on Monday due to the United Auto Workers strike.

The company said the walk offs at the Kentucky Truck and Chicago Assembly plants had a ripple effect on other facilities.

Employees at six Ford plants were asked not to report to work on Monday:



306 employees at the Sharonville Transmission Plant

100 employees at the Dearborn Stamping Plant

65 employees at the Dearborn Diversified Manufacturing Plant

45 employees at the Rawsonville Components Plant

29 employees at the Sterling Axle Plant

12 employees at the Chicago Stamping Plant

About 2,480 workers have been laid off in the company as a result of the strike, Ford said.

2 p.m. EDT

Stellantis has issued two statements in the wake of UAW President Shawn Fain's Facebook message to his membership. The first is in response to Fain's comments and says the company and the union have been making progress this week. It reads as follows:

The discussions between Stellantis and the UAW are focused on narrowing the gaps on issues that will bring immediate financial gains and job security for our employees while providing a bridge for the sustainability of the Company. We have made progress this week and look for collaboration from the UAW to reach an agreement as soon as possible to get everyone back to work



The second statement announces 700 new layoffs at the company's Kokomo plants:

As a consequence of the strike action at the Toledo Assembly Complex (TAC), Stellantis has announced temporary layoffs for an additional 700 employees from the Kokomo (Indiana) Transmission and Kokomo (Indiana) Casting Plants, effective Oct. 13. In total, the Company now has 1,340 employees on temporary layoff across three states.



These plants have reached maximum inventory levels of the parts or components they supply for the Jeep ® Wrangler or Jeep Gladiator.



Stellantis continues to closely monitor the impact of the UAW strike action on our manufacturing operations.

10:30 a.m. EDT

United Auto Workers union President Shawn Fain said the strike against the Big Three automakers is entering a new phase on Friday even though Fain did not announce new strike locations this time.

"We’re entering a new phase of this fight, and it demands a new approach. We’re done waiting until Fridays to escalate our strike," Fain said. "Today, we’re not announcing a new expansion, but we are prepared to call on new locals to stand-up and strike."

He also called on union members to join picket lines across the country this weekend and support striking workers.

Fain said that the automakers had gotten used to waiting until Fridays, when he made previous announcements, to make deals.

"They thought they figured out the rules of the game, so we change the rules. Now there's only one rule: pony up," Fain said.

UAW president gives update on negotiations, doesn't expand strike

October 12, 2023

8 a.m. EDT

UAW President Shawn Fain will provide an update on the strike at 10 a.m. You can watch it live here at 10 a.m.

October 12, 2023

2:30 p.m. EDT

Ford held a media update on the impact the UAW's sudden strike at the Kentucky Truck Plant will have on their operations. You can watch the update below.

October 11, 2023

10 p.m. EDT

In an update on X Wednesday night, UAW President Shawn Fain explained why union leaders authorized thousands of workers at a Kentucky plant to join the strike. In a video in front of Ford's headquarters in Dearborn, Fain said the union met with the company on Wednesday and Ford presented the UAW "the exact same offer they gave us two weeks ago."

"In our position, they're not taking us serious. We've been very patient working with the company on this. At the end of the day, they have not met expectations. They're not even coming to the table on it. So at this point, we had to take action," Fain said.

The video posted to social media shows Fain making the phone call to the UAW local president for the Louisville facility for workers to walk out of the plant.

"We've been doing things a certain way. Every Friday, we've been doing Facebook Live updates to make announcements, so we had to choose to do things differently this way and that's what we've done this time," Fain said.

The Stand Up Strike just hit Ford's biggest plant. Here's how it went down, and why 8,700 members at Kentucky Truck Plant took action.#StandUpUAW pic.twitter.com/mzO0AZGMKS — UAW (@UAW) October 12, 2023

6:40 p.m. EDT

In a surprise move, the UAW announced Wednesday that 8,700 union workers at Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant joined the strike and walked off the job around 6:30 p.m.

“We have been crystal clear, and we have waited long enough, but Ford has not gotten the message,” UAW President Shawn Fain said in a statement. “It’s time for a fair contract at Ford and the rest of the Big Three. If they can’t understand that after four weeks, the 8,700 workers shutting down this extremely profitable plant will help them understand it.”

The UAW also said Fain will host a Facebook Live Friday at 10 a.m. "to give bargaining updates and take further action if needed."

According to Ford, the Louisville facility employs 9,251 employees, 8,711 of them are hourly. The plant produces the Ford F-250–F-550 Super Duty Trucks, Ford Expedition, and Lincoln Navigator.

The company released the following statement on the strike at the truck plant:

The decision by the UAW to call a strike at Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant is grossly irresponsible but unsurprising given the union leadership’s stated strategy of keeping the Detroit 3 wounded for months through “reputational damage” and “industrial chaos.”



Ford made an outstanding offer that would make a meaningful positive difference in the quality of life for our 57,000 UAW-represented workers, who are already among the best compensated hourly manufacturing workers anywhere in the world. In addition to our offer on pay and benefits, Ford has been bargaining in good faith this week on joint venture battery plants, which are slated to begin production in the coming years.



The UAW leadership’s decision to reject this record contract offer – which the UAW has publicly described as the best offer on the table – and strike Kentucky Truck Plant, carries serious consequences for our workforce, suppliers, dealers and commercial customers.



Kentucky Truck is Ford’s largest plant and one of the largest auto factories in America and the world. The vehicles produced at the Louisville-based factory – the F-Series Super Duty, the Ford Expedition and the Lincoln Navigator – generate $25 billion a year in revenue. In addition to affecting approximately 9,000 direct employees at the plant, this work stoppage will generate painful aftershocks – including putting at risk approximately a dozen additional Ford operations and many more supplier operations that together employ well over 100,000 people.



This decision by the UAW is all the more wrongheaded given that Ford is the only automaker to add UAW jobs since the Great Recession and assemble all of its full-size trucks in America.



October 9, 2023

6:10 p.m. EDT

Stellantis announced on Monday that hundreds of more employees were temporarily laid off.

The company said 570 more employees were laid off on Oct. 6 as a result of the United Auto Workers union strike. Stellantis says storage constraints caused the layoffs.

The newest layoffs are impacting two facilities: Engine Complex in Trenton and Kokomo Casting in Indiana.

Now, a total of 640 employees are laid off.

“Stellantis continues to closely monitor the impact of the UAW strike action on our manufacturing operations,” part of a statement from Stellantis said.

1:59 p.m. EDT

Ford Motor Company said 71 workers at the Livonia Transmission Plant were asked not to report to work starting Monday due to the strike at the Chicago Assembly Plant. Officials said the Livonia Transmission Plant must reduce its production of parts that would normally be shipped to Chicago.

“While we are doing what we can to avoid layoffs, we have no choice but to reduce production of parts that would be destined for a plant that is on strike,” said Bryce Currie, vice president, Americas Manufacturing and Labor Affairs, Ford Blue. “Strike-related layoffs are an unfortunate result of the UAW’s strategy.”

1:48 p.m. EDT

General Motors updated its UAW negotiations website, showing off highlights from its latest offer to the union.

According to GM, the offer includes a 20% wage increase for most employees over the life of the agreement, the reinstatement of cost-of-living adjustments, improved retirement security and more.

12:50 p.m. EDT

The Anderson Economic Group updated its loss estimates for the UAW strike against the Big Three, saying they estimate a total loss of $5.5 bill through the third full week of the strike, which ended at midnight on Oct. 5.

According to the agency, it tops the current-century record for losses due to an auto industry strike, which they estimated at $4 billion for the 2019 UAW strike against GM.

The estimated losses include:

Direct Wages Lost - $579 million

Detroit 3 Manufacturer Losses - $2.68 billion

Supplier Losses - $1.6 billion

Dealer and Customer Losses - $1.26 billion

7:00 a.m. EDT

At 7:00 a.m. Monday, UAW members at Mack Trucks in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida walked out to strike after rejecting a tentative agreement with the automaker.

Read the UAW's statement below: