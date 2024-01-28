Family credits silent parter for popular Virginia restaurant's longtime success: 'God has been so good'

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- As a young Prince George County police officer in 1986, Ron Stewart took a leap of faith and opened up Nanny's Restaurant to provide another stream of income for himself and his family. Now, nearly 40 years later, the restaurant is a staple in the Prince George community.

"We knew we wanted to do something, go into some kind of business," Stewart's wife Linda said. "I did not want the restaurant at all. I’m literally kicking and screaming til the day we open.”

Ron Stewart, however, had it all planned out.

"It was going to be a BBQ, family-style restaurant," he said. "BBQ, fried chicken, Brunswick stew, boiled potatoes, cole slaw, and hush puppies."

As the Stewart children grew, the restaurant itself also grew in size. The business also changed, switching to an all-you-can-eat buffet style 14 years ago.

WTVR

The biggest change though was when two of Ron and Linda's sons came to work in the restaurant business with their parents.

"Even at work they're my sons and everybody knows we’re family, everybody knows, but sometimes when I’m a little strong-willed, they’ll probably tell you," Linda said.

"Restaurant business is like, good business, don’t get me wrong," Ron said. "But to make it run like it ought to, you got to be here.”

WTVR

Friends and neighbors of the family see Nanny's Restaurant as a friendly meeting spot where they know they can always see familiar faces, and of course, have good food.

"This is kinda like having a home-cooked meal but you get to go out," customer Sara Rose said. "I think it's a good mixture of both family and food, and you see a lot of friends too."

While Ron and Linda and their sons are working at the restaurant every day, the family believes they also have an important silent partner.

“If it isn’t for God we wouldn’t be here and that’s why we give Him the thanks each day," Ron said.