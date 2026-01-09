Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Richmond Police respond to shooting on Midlothian Turnpike

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Jan. 8, 2026
RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Police Department reports it is investigating a shooting from Friday morning.

They said they were called around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 9 to the 6000 block of Midlothian Turnpike for a shooting. Arriving officers found an adult man with an apparent gunshot wound to the right arm. An ambulance immediately took him to a local hospital with what are currently considered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Major Crimes ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

