GALLERY: A look at proposed Richmond ONE Casino + Resort
After narrowing down six proposals, Richmond's Resort Casino Evaluation Panel is going all in with their recommendation for ONE Casino + Resort to potentially break ground in the city. Here's a look at the master plan, site map and renderings for the project.
ONE Casino + Resort Project RenderingRVA Entertainment Holdings, LLC.
ONE Casino + Resort Project RenderingRVA Entertainment Holdings, LLC.
ONE Casino + Resort Project Rendering RVA Entertainment Holdings, LLC.
ONE Casino + Resort Project RenderingRVA Entertainment Holdings, LLC.
ONE Casino + Resort Master PlanRVA Entertainment Holdings, LLC.
ONE Casino + Resort Site MapRVA Entertainment Holdings, LLC.