PHOTOS: Remembering Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl and America’s sweetheart

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2009 file photo, actress Betty White poses for a portrait following her appearance on the television talk show "In the House," in Burbank, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) Associated Press



FILE - Actress Betty White in 1965. Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, has died. She was 99. (AP Photo, File) Associated Press

FILE - Actors from the television series "The " Golden Girls" stand together during a break in taping Dec. 25, 1985 in Hollywood. From left are, Estelle Getty, Rue McClanahan, Bea Arthur and Betty White. Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, has died. She was 99. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File) Associated Press

FILE - In this May 18, 1976 file photo, cast members of the "Mary Tyler Moore Show," pose with their Emmys backstage, at the 28th annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. From left are, Ed Asner, Betty White, Mary Tyler Moore and Ted Knight. Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, has died. She was 99. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, file) Associated Press

FILE - Former cast members of the Mary Tyler Moore Show, sans Mary Tyler Moore, are reunited for the Museum of Television and Radio's 9th annual Television Festival in Los Angeles on March 21, 1992. From left are Gavin MacLeod, Valerie Harper, Cloris Leachman, Betty White and Ed Asner. Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, has died. She was 99. (AP Photo/Craig Fujii, File) Associated Press

FILE - Allen Ludden and his wife Betty White plays a game of cards in their home in Westchester, N.Y. on April 29, 1965. Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, has died. She was 99. (AP Photo/Bob Wands, File) Associated Press

FILE - Actress Betty White stands with Ted Knight at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 13, 1981. Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, has died. She was 99. (AP Photo/Randy Rasmussen, File) Associated Press

FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, Calif., on March 5, 1982. Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, has died. She was 99. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File) Associated Press

Betty White accepts the legend award at the TV Land Awards at the Saban Theatre on Saturday, April 11, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Betty White accepts the award for favorite TV icon at the People's Choice Awards at the Nokia Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Associated Press



Betty White accepts the legend award at the TV Land Awards at the Saban Theatre on Saturday, April 11, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Associated Press



Betty White arrives at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2009, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Associated Press

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2012 file photo, actress Betty White is shown prior to the taping of "Betty White's 90th Birthday: A Tribute To America's Golden Girl" in Los Angeles. White's new, "Betty White's Off Their Rockers," a hidden camera show premieres April 4, at 8 p.m. on NBC. (AP Photo/Vince Bucci, file) Associated Press

Actress Betty White poses for a portrait on the set of the television show "Hot in Cleveland" in Studio City section of Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 9, 2010. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles) Matt Sayles/AP

FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait on the set of the television show "Hot in Cleveland" in Studio City section of Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 9, 2010. Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, has died. She was 99. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File) Associated Press

FILE - Betty White poses for photographers on the red carpet before Comedy Central's "Roast of William Shatner," Sunday, Aug. 13, 2006, in Los Angeles. Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, has died. She was 99. (AP Photo/Rene Macura, File) Associated Press

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2010 file photo, actress Betty White wears a U.S. Forest Ranger hat after being named an Honorary Forest Ranger by the U.S. Forest Service, at the Kennedy Center in Washington. White says her plans for her upcoming 90th birthday might include "a little vodka on the rocks." The tireless actress's big day on Jan. 17 seems to be exciting others more than her. NBC is airing a birthday special for White the day before and has picked up a "Candid Camera"-like prank show featuring senior citizens called "Betty White's Off Their Rockers." "I didn't accomplish anything," White said Friday, Jan. 6, 2012. "It just came up on me. I'm blessed with good health." (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File) Associated Press

FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait following her appearance on the television talk show "In the House," in Burbank, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2009. Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, has died. She was 99. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) Associated Press

Prev 1 / Ad Next