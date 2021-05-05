Pamunkey Indian Tribe announces official name for Norfolk's upcoming resort & casino

NORFOLK, Va. - The Pamunkey Indian Tribe has officially announced the name of its planned world-class resort and casino in Norfolk.

The Tribe announced Tuesday that 'HeadWaters Resort & Casino' will be Norfolk's newest destination for gaming enthusiasts and guests seeking first-rate accommodations and amenities.

They say headwaters represents the beginning of a river, so the name ‘HeadWaters’ represents the beginning of a new chapter in the life of the Pamunkey Tribe and Norfolk. The Tribe says the name is also a nod to the importance that rivers have played in the Tribe’s and the City’s history.

HeadWaters Resort & Casino’s logo includes a rippling water design within a feather with two shades of blue as the primary branding colors.

Last month, the Tribe released new renderings of the resort and casino that features 14 acres of land near Harbor Park with panoramic views of the Elizabeth River.

A gaming floor, rooftop bar, waterside infinity pool, luxury spa, sports bar and grill, steakhouse, multi-purpose event center and a rooftop outdoor event space are among the included features.

Casino officials say the parking deck will accommodate approximately 2,000 vehicles with additional off-site parking and guests arriving by Amtrak will enjoy easy access to the resort.

They will also develop a marina that will allow guests to travel by boat to enjoy the resort and casino, or to dock while taking the family to a baseball game next door.

“Excitement is building and we couldn’t be more thrilled with the name,” said Robert Gray, chief of the Pamunkey Indian Tribe. “There’s just something about having a name that makes it feel more real. I’m confident that HeadWaters Resort & Casino will exceed even the highest of expectations and will make Norfolk proud.”

Once the Virginia Lottery approves the Tribe’s casino operator license application, construction on the facility will begin immediately.

They expect the initial phase of the project to be completed in 2023.

Companies seeking to provide goods or services for this project are encouraged to click here to register to be notified of Requests for Proposals related to various aspects of the project.