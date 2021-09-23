Navy cutting 500 civilian jobs

NORFOLK, Va. - The U.S. Navy is cutting 500 civilian jobs, a Navy spokesperson confirms to WTKR.

The cuts will be made to 14 installations across Navy Region Mid-Atlantic and will include positions in Hampton Roads, although a spokesperson says the number in Hampton Roads has not been determined.

Navy Region Mid-Atlantic says the fiscal year 2022 budget exceeds the budget allocation by $66 million, leading to the need to make cuts.

"These are very difficult decisions and measures to take, and unfortunately are necessary in order to meet the current budget allocation," the spokesperson said.

In addition to cutting positions, a hiring freeze is now in place. Many of the jobs that will be eliminated are ones that are currently vacant, according to the spokesperson, but there will be some layoffs in Hampton Roads.

The Navy is also cutting back on several services, including potentially eliminating cable television service on piers, limiting swimming pools to Sailor training and readiness requirements, and eliminating government vehicles except those being used for life and safety measures.