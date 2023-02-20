Young managers just as likely to prefer to work from home as their subordinates

New data from WFH Research found that managers under the age of 50 wanted to spend nearly the same amount of time working from home as non-managers under age 50.

According to the January 2023 survey released earlier this month, managers under age 50 would, on average, perfer to work from home 2.6 days per week, while non-managers under age 50 would prefer to work 2.7 days per week from home.

Meanwhile, non-managers over age 50 were far more likely to prefer to work from home than those under age 50 and their older managerial peers. Older non-managers said they would prefer to work three days a week from home, while managers over age 50 said they would prefer to work 2.2 days a week remotely.

Of all respondents, just 19.6% said they would prefer to work five days a week in person, while nearly 30 percent said they would prefer to work fully remotely.

The data show a slight decline in amount of time U.S. employees are spending working from home, but the total amount is still six times higher than before the pandemic. The data estimates that 27.2% of work days are spent from home, compared to 4.7% from before the pandemic.

The data also indicate those working in large cities are more likely to work from home than those living in small towns.

The data does indicate a few limitations, noting that surveys were taken on tablets and cellphones, and those without such devices might not able to take the survey. The data also likely oversamples those without high school diplomas.