Woman in NYC hotel confrontation over phone has been charged with hate crime

Mary Altaffer/AP
Keyon Harrold Sr., right, is joined by attorney Ben Crump, center, and Katty Rodriguez as he speaks to reporters during a news conference to announce the filing of a lawsuit against Arlo Hotels and Miya Ponsetto, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Posted at 2:01 PM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 14:09:17-04

NEW YORK (AP) — A California woman who wrongly accused a Black teen of taking her phone at a New York City hotel late last year now faces hate crime charges.

Miya Ponsetto was arraigned in court in Manhattan on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to charges including unlawful imprisonment as a hate crime, aggravated harassment, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Ponsetto was at the Arlo Hotel in December when she got into a confrontation with the teen, saying he had stolen her phone. Her phone was later found in a ridesharing vehicle.

The incident was caught on video and went viral.

Ponsetto’s attorney called the charges “a brazen and clear overreach."

The family of the teen has filed a lawsuit against Ponsetto.

