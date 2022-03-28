Will Smith hopes to be welcomed back to the Oscars after slapping Chris Rock

LOS ANGELES — Will Smith marched on stage and smacked presenter Chris Rock during Sunday night’s Oscars after Rock made a joke about the appearance of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

While presenting the award for best documentary, Rock said, “Jada, I love you, 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it." Rock was referring to Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

The actress did not appear pleased when the camera cut to her and she rolled her eyes.

The crowd at the Dolby Theatre hushed as Smith twice shouted at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth.”

Pinkett Smith revealed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with alopecia.

She has often discussed the challenges of hair loss on Instagram and other social media platforms.

Later in the show, Smith was awarded best actor for his role in “King Richard,” in which he played Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams.

Smith said Williams “was a fierce defender of his family."

The actor ended his speech by saying he hopes the Academy will welcome him back.

The Academy commented on the incident via Twitter, saying it "does not condone violence of any form."

Los Angeles Police said Rock "declined to file a police report."

However, the department will be available to conduct an investigation if Rock decides to press charges at a later time.