Wife of El Chapo pleads guilty to charges that she helped run drug empire

WASHINGTON — The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has pleaded guilty to charges in the U.S. that alleged she helped her husband run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire.

Emma Coronel Aispuro pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to three criminal charges. She wore a green jail uniform and white face mask during hearing as prosecutors described her conduct.

The charges include knowingly and willfully conspiring to distribute heroin, cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine. She also pleaded guilty to a money laundering conspiracy charge and engaging in transactions with a foreign narcotics trafficker.

This story is breaking and will be updated.