White House says Russia could use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki warned that Russia may use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine.

Psaki made the statement on Twitter after Russia reportedly alleged the U.S. was housing biological weapons in Ukrainian territory.

Psaki called the allegation false and said it's an attempt by Russia "to try to justify its further premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine."

The U.S. is in full compliance under the Chemical Weapons Convention and the Biological Weapons Convention, according to Psaki.

"Russia has a track record of accusing the West of the very violations that Russia itself is perpetrating," Psaki said. "In December, Russia falsely accused the U.S. of deploying contractors with chemical weapons in Ukraine."

The use of chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine would be a dramatic escalation in the conflict, which has already led to thousands of deaths and millions of people fleeing the country.