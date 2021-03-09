What is known about third round of stimulus checks

Within one week of President Joe Biden signing the American Rescue Plan into law, 90 million Americans have received a stimulus check.

Here is what is known:

- Congress authorized that most Americans making up to $75,000 a year will get a direct payment of $1,400 (couples making up to $150,000 a year will get $2,800). Heads of households making up to $112,500 annually also will receive the full $1,400.

- Those making $75,000 to $80,000 ($150,000 to $160,000 for couples) will get a prorated check. Those making over $80,000 ($160,000 for couples) will not receive a check.

- Those receiving Social Security retirement, Survivor or disability benefits (SSDI), Railroad Retirement benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Veterans Affairs benefits will also, in general, automatically receive a stimulus check. Their adult dependents, however, may need to file with the IRS in order to receive a payment.

- The IRS will use “adjusted gross income” to determine income eligibility for payments.

- The amount given per child under the age of 17 will increase from $600 to $1,400.

- Most Americans will receive the third round of stimulus checks the same way they received the first two. Those who used direct deposit for a 2020 tax refund whose information was not previously on file with the IRS will receive their checks via direct deposit.

- While most Americans who received both stimulus checks will receive one, changes to income between 2019 and 2020 could alter payments depending on when you filed. The IRS will use the latest income tax return available when issuing checks.

- Unlike previous rounds of stimulus checks, adult dependents will be eligible for a $1,400 check.

- For the vast majority of Americans, the checks will come automatically, either via direct deposit or through a check or debit card in the mail. Some Americans who may not have been previously eligible, such as young adults, may need to submit their information to the IRS, although such details are unavailable at this time.

Where is my payment:

If you're not among the 90 million who received a check by Wednesday, you can check the payment's status on the IRS website.

Why would I qualify for a check previously, but not now?

This would mostly be due to a change in income. The IRS went by income from the most recent tax return. For the last stimulus check, the IRS used 2019 return information. If someone saw their income increase from 2019 to 2020 and already filed their taxes for the year, that information would now be in the IRS’ hands.

Conversely, if your income dropped in 2020 compared to 2019, that might make you eligible for a check this time around.

Undocumented immigrants still will not receive a check, but their spouses may

During the first round of stimulus checks, many families did not receive a check if an undocumented immigrant is in the family. Now, the spouses and children of undocumented immigrants can receive a check (assuming they meet qualifications), and also retroactively earn a check from the first two rounds of stimulus.

Do you have questions about the stimulus check? Contact Justin Boggs on Twitter @jjboggs or on Facebook.