Westerners to board first commercial flight from Kabul airport

KABUL, Afghanistan — Qatari officials say Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities will allow between 100 and 150 Americans to fly out from Kabul in the coming hours.

They will leave on the first commercial flight from the international airport since it shuttered after the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the country.

A Qatar Airways flight that landed earlier Thursday in Kabul carrying humanitarian aid would ferry the Americans out of Afghanistan, marking the resumption of such flights after the U.S. finished its frantic airlift at the end of August.

Mutlaq bin Majed al-Qahtani, a Qatari special envoy, said the flight would leave with Americans and Westerners.

“Call it what you want, a charter or a commercial flight, everyone has tickets and boarding passes,” he said, adding that another commercial flight would take off on Friday. “Hopefully, life is becoming normal in Afghanistan.”

In recent days, flight organizers seeking to evacuate more Americans out of Afghanistan had found themselves in a stand-off with the Taliban. The Taliban said it would let travelers leave if they were in possession of proper travel documents, though most at the airport did not have such papers.

After the U.S. concluded evacuation efforts on Aug. 31, the State Department confirmed that up to 200 Americans who had previously expressed a willingness to leave Afghanistan remained in the country.

Sec. of State Antony Blinken pointed out that many of those Americans had families in Afghanistan and may have re-thought their decision to leave. Still, he expressed that the U.S. would still be committed to helping them leave through diplomatic means.