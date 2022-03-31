Weather camera on Montana building captures curious owl's attention

GREAT FALLS — A camera used to observe weather conditions in Montana caught the attention of a curious bird.

On Wednesday, an owl can be seen popping up from the bottom of the camera, which is perched atop the U.S. Bank building downtown, Scripps sister station KRTV reported.

It then pops up a little bit and looks into the camera.

The inquisitive owl persistently tries to look inside the camera lens.

The owl quickly captured the hearts of thousands.

The video garnered more than 104,000 views a day after being uploaded.

This story was first reported by KRTV in Great Falls, Montana.