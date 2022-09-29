Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Weather camera captures incredible impact of Hurricane Ian's storm surge in Fort Myers

The camera was referred to as SG9, located at Fort Myers Beach when storm surge rose above 6 feet
Fort Myers storm surge Hurricane Ian
CNN Newsource
Fort Myers storm surge Hurricane Ian
Posted at 7:31 PM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 19:32:53-04

As Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida, the city of Fort Myers was hit especially hard with devastating flooding and storm surge.

Storm chasers in multiple coastal cities shut down cameras that were watching the storm, but a camera on Fort Myers Beach was left recording.

Watch a clip of the moment here:

The quickly rising storm surge was almost suffocating to watch as it rose above the camera, which was propped up, 6 feet off the ground.

Narrator for his stream, Kory Hartman commented on show shocking the water level rise was.

"Oh my goodness, nine is almost completely underwater," Hartman said, taking about the camera he labeled SG9, in Fort Myers beach.

"I think we have gone almost completely underwater. Oh yeah, we're only going to get glimpses now on nine," he said, in the video posted to Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-6pm-and-CBS-Evening-News-480x360.jpg

Depend on CBS 6 News and the CBS Evening News.